JPS Graphics Seeks New Heights with Transition to CEO Hunter Johnson

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JPS Graphics announced that our co-founder and current CEO Bob Johnson Jr will step into a part-time role as advisor to the CEO and our Head of Strategic Business Development, Hunter Johnson, will become JPS Graphics' third CEO. We're excited for this new chapter in JPS Graphics' journey and what it means for our customers, partners, and team members.

Hunter spearheaded the development of the 1-year, 3-year, and 10-year vision for JPS Graphics and is uniquely qualified to lead the business forward. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas and started his career in business consulting at IBM and later Deloitte Consulting. While at travel technology leader Sabre, he led consultative selling teams in the US & Europe and later moved to Singapore to launch the company's consultative selling efforts in the Asia Pacific region. He served as Sabre's Chief of Staff to the CEO prior to joining JPS Graphics to lead the sales & customer service team.

Hunter has helped focus JPS Graphics on its core market – learning organizations – while doubling down on its core offering – book manufacturing. During 2021, his first year in the role, revenue grew 30% year-over-year and is forecasted to continue on a similar growth pattern in 2022. He and his wife Tiffany now live in a suburb of Dallas with their three kids, 4-year-old Colton, 2-year-old Savannah, 8-month-old Connor.

Co-founder and outgoing CEO, Bob Johnson Jr will continue with JPS Graphics in the coming months on a part time basis to transition day-to-day activities and to serve as an advisor to the CEO.

About JPS Graphics: JPS Graphics is a book production & logistics company based in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1978 by Bob Johnson Sr, Betty Johnson, & Bob Johnson Jr, JPS Graphics remains a 100% family-owned business. JPS Graphics serves learning organizations ranging from K-12 education curriculum publishers to continuing education and corporate training firms to corporate learning & development departments.

