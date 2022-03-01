New Cannabis 21+ Palm Desert is Family-Owned Operator's Largest Dispensary Yet

PALM DESERT, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis 21+ , the premier family, women, veteran, and privately-owned licensed cannabis dispensary operator in California has expanded again opening its largest store yet in Palm Desert. This first of seven County of Riverside locations set to open in the next 18 months sets the bar very high, wowing visitors.

"We know how to run high-volume stores, as our San Diego SDRC branded locations serve almost 1500 customers per day, but we've never had the square footage and service options that this new location offers. Coachella Valley residents and tourists will be delighted by the variety and value we are bringing to the community, including 6 large kiosks that our supply partners will staff to highlight the benefits of their product lines.", stated CEO Sean St. Peter, co-founder of Cannabis 21+.

Manager Nick Smith added "Cannabis dispensaries should provide all the value of storefront retail-like face-to-face assistance, product education and instant access to products. We strive to make shopping for cannabis fun, fast and budget-friendly, without any of the hassles or worries some associate with cannabis. Our stores are bright, open, and have plenty of parking, getting people aged 21 and above back to their daily lives with a smile on their face whether they are brand new to cannabis or long-time consumers."

This latest edition of what is expected to be 20 locations by the end of 2023 took over two years to get permitted by the County of Riverside and remodeled what was originally constructed as a boutique grocery store. Cannabis 21+ Palm Desert has 15 stations where visitors are offered 1 on 1 private consultation covering the 1500 or more products it will carry.

Cannabis 21+ prides itself on being a "Deal Store" which only carries items it can offer at the lowest price for one unit and the value gets greater when customers tap into their daily deals and bundled offers which its well-trained budtenders go over in a fun and fast fashion.

"We helped create the reputation for many of California's biggest brands and still support them, but we also like give innovative new companies an opportunity to succeed, which our customers love," St. Peter added.

The new Palm Desert Market is located at 39225 Washington Street, Palm Desert, California 92211. For more information, visit ShopC21plus.

About Cannabis 21+

Cannabis 21+ is the premier licensed cannabis dispensary operator in California with an innovatively designed shopping experience that customers get incredible prices and high-quality products in a very quick, convenient manner without ever feeling rushed or pressured. The company is family, woman, veteran, and privately-owned whose founders have been involved in state-licensed and legal cannabis for almost a decade and are actively expanding the chain's footprint, with local permissions and state licenses in hand for 13 new locations under development across southern and northern California. For more information, visit ShopC21plus.

