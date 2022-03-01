The World's First Virtual Content Creation Platform for E-commerce Announces Opening of Seattle Studio

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- soona , a revolutionary virtual photo and video studio for e-commerce, announced it will be expanding operations to the Seattle metro area on March 1, 2022. Virtual bookings are available at soona.co . soona transforms the way brands create content for e-commerce and marketing through its virtual photo and video shoot technology.

The company has over 9,000 brand customers and helps businesses meet the growing demand for quality e-commerce visuals by upending the traditional content creation model. soona delivers high-quality creative, a quick 24-hour turnaround time, and transparent pricing—all within one collaborative and intuitive online platform.

"There is not a single transaction that happens on the internet that does not involve a visual asset," said Liz Giorgi, co-founder and CEO of soona. "Content is the difference between making a sale and not, which is why soona is so beloved by our clients. soona levels the playing field so every merchant can achieve their sales potential."

soona's pro services marketplace connects brands with models and stylists. As part of soona's Seattle expansion, they will be adding Northwest stylists, hair and makeup, human and pet models to their pro services marketplace.

Headquartered in the SoDo neighborhood, soona's Seattle studio will be at 4786 1st. Ave. S., Seattle WA 98134. The location is a partnership with Saltbox, the premiere co-warehousing brand for e-commerce stores.

Recent infusion of $35M in venture capital

In January of 2022, soona raised $35 million in Series B funding, led by Bain Capital Ventures. This funding will be used to fuel even more rapid growth in both product and capacity, led by the expansion into the Northwest market.

How soona works:

soona's content creation platform makes it possible for e-commerce stores and marketers to create pro photos and videos in just a few easy steps.

Clients book a shoot with soona's self-service software and choose from curated and recommended shoots or choose the option to build their own shoot. Brands can select everything from the background color to props to models, stylist or pets from its pro services network. Clients ship their products and join their shoot online in real-time via a virtual photoshoot. The a la carte menu makes content affordable. Photos for $39 and video clips for $93 also means brands only purchase the content they love, and get it back within 24 hours.

With over 9,000 clients including Lola Tampons, The Sill, and Wild Earth, soona helps companies sell products in a variety of product categories, including beauty and cosmetics, health and wellness, fashion and footwear, home goods, and pet care.

About soona

The company was founded in 2019 by Liz Giorgi and Hayley Anderson after the successful acquisition of their first business, Mighteor. Liz and Hayley share a vision of using tech to enhance the work of creatives and improve access to high-quality custom content.

Try soona for Free

To try soona for free, contact Jared Ewy, Senior Director of Content Marketing, 330445@email4pr.com, 720.202.7184.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-first-virtual-content-creation-platform-for-e-commerce-announces-opening-of-seattle-studio-301491640.html

SOURCE soona