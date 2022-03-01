Advanced Spine and Posture Acquires New Location in Lansing, Michigan

LANSING, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiropractic-based rehabilitation center Advanced Spine and Posture has acquired a new location in Lansing, MI. This increase makes for a total of five locations owned and branded by Advanced Spine and Posture, an advanced wellness center focusing on chiropractic care, physical therapy, and regenerative medicine. With four pre-existing locations in North Las Vegas, Midtown Las Vegas, Henderson, NV, and Grand Rapids, MI, the new Lansing location will open a much-needed avenue of treatment for Lansing locals seeking advanced integrative care.

As with each of its current locations, Advanced Spine and Posture's new Lansing location will have its own web platform designed by chiropractic-marketing specialist MyChiroPractice (www.mychiropractice.com), available for access both through the current mega-website (www.spineandposture.com) and through a website-specific URL which will be going live by the end of February.

Of the new location, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Spine and Posture Dr. John Brown says: "it's the perfect addition to our existing clinics. Drs. Monica and Ryan Wohlfert understand the Advanced Spine and Posture culture and we're excited to include them in our family."

The new clinic was formerly known as Total Health Spine and Nutrition, and will be rebranded and reworked as part of the Advanced Spine and Posture network. Drs. Monica and Ryan Wohlfert will remain the face of the practice, continuing to deliver the highest quality of chiropractic care available with an emphasis on Chiropractic BioPhysics®.

As Total Health Spine and Nutrition adopts the Advanced Spine and Posture care model, it will also integrate physical therapy and regenerative medicine, two major components of the Advanced Spine and Posture (ASP) approach. ASP focuses on providing the most comprehensive, whole-body care available under one roof to each patient seeking care, and established clinics boast a combination of traditional medical care and research-backed alternative medicine.

Of the ASP mission, COO Dr. John Brown states: "patients are tired of getting passed along from one healthcare professional to another. At Advanced Spine and Posture, we emphasize convenience, collaboration, and diversity. Our wellness specialists work with one another to determine how each person can best be treated, and strive to make treatment easy and enjoyable for every single individual."

The new ASP Lansing location remains open for service during the process of rebranding.

Current patients and newcomers are encouraged to visit the office and discover the treatments being offered at Advanced Spine and Posture, Lansing, which can help move them toward all of their health and wellness goals in 2022.

For more information about Advanced Spine and Posture, contact Chief Operating Officer Dr. John Brown at (702) 396-4993 or 330562@email4pr.com

