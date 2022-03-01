IFCO Japan acquires Sanko Lease's reusable container pooling services business

PULLACH, Germany, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, the world's leading provider of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) for fresh grocery products, today announced the acquisition completion of the RPC pooling services business of Sanko Lease, via its wholly-owned subsidiary IFCO Japan. The acquired business will be transferred to IFCO Japan and succeeded by IFCO Oricon Co., Ltd, which will start operations effective March 1, 2022. Through the acquisition of the business, IFCO Japan will significantly increase its pooling asset base and service center network and will become the largest RPC pooling provider in the fresh grocery supply chain in the Japanese market.
Customers will benefit from the combined global and local experience and resources of IFCO and Sanko Lease. In addition to offering nationwide coverage, more service centers and a broader product and service portfolio, the increased business scale will allow IFCO Oricon to develop and implement solutions to reduce lead-times, improve RPC availability as well as streamline ordering and invoicing systems.
Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO Group, said: "We are delighted about this strategic transaction and the long-term partnership with Sanko Group. In addition, we are excited to see how bringing these two great businesses together will help IFCO continue its mission to make the Japanese fresh grocery supply chain sustainable."
Please find the full announcement as well as images here: https://bit.ly/3swXDcu
Contact:
Daniela Carbone
VP - Global Marketing
Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com
+49 (0) 89/9938-8751
SOURCE IFCO Systems
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.