Call for nominations

QUÉBEC CITY, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Anyone is invited to submit nominations for the First Peoples Medal. The registration period is underway and will end on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.
This distinction, an initiative of The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, recognizes outstanding contributions by members of the First Nations and Inuit Nation. This recognition highlights the career paths of remarkable individuals who, through their achievement, commitment, and dedication contribute to the influence of their community, of their Nation or of First Peoples throughout Québec, Canada or internationally.
" This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people who are dedicated to the well-being of their community give themselves, and also underlines the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary behaviour " said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.
The recipients are recognized as inspiring and transformative individuals who address the social, cultural, and economic challenges of First Peoples.
To submit an application, simply complete the form available on the Lieutenant Governor's website at: https://www.lieutenant-gouverneur.qc.ca/distinctions-honorifiques/premiers-peuples-en.asp
SOURCE Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.