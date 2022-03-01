Call for nominations

QUÉBEC CITY, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Anyone is invited to submit nominations for the First Peoples Medal. The registration period is underway and will end on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

This distinction, an initiative of The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, recognizes outstanding contributions by members of the First Nations and Inuit Nation. This recognition highlights the career paths of remarkable individuals who, through their achievement, commitment, and dedication contribute to the influence of their community, of their Nation or of First Peoples throughout Québec, Canada or internationally.

" This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people who are dedicated to the well-being of their community give themselves, and also underlines the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary behaviour " said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.

The recipients are recognized as inspiring and transformative individuals who address the social, cultural, and economic challenges of First Peoples.

To submit an application, simply complete the form available on the Lieutenant Governor's website at: https://www.lieutenant-gouverneur.qc.ca/distinctions-honorifiques/premiers-peuples-en.asp

