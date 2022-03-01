RUSL Underexposed at Market Open

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increased market volatility and restrictions on Russian securities and related exposure, resulting from sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia by the United States and other countries in response to its invasion of Ukraine, the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares will be underexposed to the market today. At market open, the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares will have the following exposure. This reduced exposure is for today, March 01, 2022, only.

Fund Name Ticker March 01, 2022 Exposure Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares RUSL 111%

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $30.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

