Jurny Welcomes Hospitality Industry Powerhouse Kevin Rohani to Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , the hospitality tech company powering modern guest experiences and automating operations for top independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties, today announced the appointment of Kevin Rohani to its Board of Advisors.

Rohani has more than a decade of experience leading operations and development for some of the world's most prestigious hospitality brands. He began his career at SBE before joining Dream Hotel Group as Vice President of Development and Acquisitions, where he drove expansion efforts for the company across Europe, Central America, Canada, and the United States. He later rejoined SBE as Senior Vice President of Development, where he led massive growth in new developments across hotel, residential, and culinary projects leveraging his extensive relationships with developers and investors from across the globe. Upon Accor's acquisition of SBE in 2020, Rohani joined as Head of Development to spearhead growth efforts for one of the world's largest hospitality companies.

"Kevin has a unique understanding of the operational needs and requirements of hotel owners and operators to create a profitable business while providing guests with a superior hospitality experience," said Luca Zambello, Co-Founder and CEO of Jurny. "At Jurny, we intend to scale our business massively in 2022, and we are excited to tap Kevin for his experience and insights to support our ambitious growth plans in the year ahead."

Rohani also serves on the advisory board of the Entertainment and Hospitality Management Program at California State University, Fullerton, as well as the board of advisors at SG Blocks, Inc., a leading innovator, designer, and developer of modular construction.

"The hospitality industry is evolving at a pace never witnessed before, and Jurny has created a premium, easy-to-implement platform that helps independent operators adapt quickly and stay competitive in changing market conditions," said Rohani. "The Jurny team understands what it takes to run a successful hospitality business, and has created a first-of-its-kind ecosystem to empower operators with the technology and services needed to generate more demand, and operate more efficiently. It's an honor to join a company that is reshaping the future of hospitality."

Jurny is a hospitality tech company, powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world's most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties. From design to implementation, Jurny's one-stop solution enables an industry-first truly automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and operators, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

