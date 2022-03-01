Calling All Artists! PlayMonster Unveils Spirograph® National Art Contest to Celebrate Young Creators and 57 Years of Iconic Spirograph® Designs

Winning Submissions will be displayed at The Strong National Museum of Play on World Art Day

BELOIT, Wis., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Launching today, families across the US are invited to participate in the Spirograph® National Art Contest for the opportunity to have their Spirograph® art featured at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York! Using the simple magic of pens, gears and paper, artists four and older are encouraged to create a unique design with any Spirograph® product and add their own personal flair with color or added materials.

WHO: Everyone four and older (Parents enter on behalf of kids!)



WHAT: Use any Spirograph® edition to create an original design



WHEN: Enter between March 1-31, 2022



HOW: Visit Playmonster.com/contest/ to learn how to upload a photo of your artwork!

Six winning designs will be chosen by a panel of judges to be displayed at The Strong National Museum of Play on World Art Day (April 15, 2022). Winners will also take home an exclusive Spirograph® Retrospective Prize Pack and $400 Michael's Gift Card to keep creating.

As part of the promotion, families are also invited to get their creative juices flowing by visiting Michael's stores across the US for a free Spirograph® event. On Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 PM CST, families will be able to try out various Spirograph® products and take part in a demo to learn Spirograph® tips and tricks. Visit Michaels.com to find a store near you.

Wendy Hartling, Director of Activity Toys at PlayMonster, says: "This household brand has delighted generations, including my own, because of its ability to make everyone feel like an artist. Whether you're eight years old or an adult with kids of your own, Spirograph brings out the creator in all of us. We know how proud kids feel when their art is displayed at home or at school. We want to celebrate these budding artists and give them the opportunity to potentially have their art featured at a National Museum on World Art Day."

First introduced in 1965, Spirograph® has made it possible for aspiring artists of all ages to make beautifully intricate designs. Originally developed as a drafting tool by a British mechanical engineer, the distinctive wheels and rings of Spriograph® cleverly combine the principles of art and mathematics in a way that has inspired generations. Always innovating, Spirograph® has earned industry acclaim and recognition through American Speciality Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), Parents Magazine Best Toys Awards, and National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), among others. Stay tuned for more Spirograph® reveals for 2022!

PURCHASE REQUIRED (EXCEPT ND AND MD). US/DC 16+ (Parents or legal guardians must enter if Under 16). Void where prohibited. Ends 3/31/22. Sponsor: PlayMonster LLC. See Official Rules at playmonster.com/contest.

