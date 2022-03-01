Workday Chief Strategy Officer Pete Schlampp to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. WDAY, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer of Workday, will present at Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Mar. 08, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals not attending in-person may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
© 2022. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
SOURCE Workday Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
