Oligonucleotide Purification With Anion Exchange Chromatography (AIEX), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNA and DNA therapeutic molecules have rigorous requirements for purity. Oligonucleotide purification is frequently done using high resolution anion exchange chromatography (AIEX) to separate erroneous or incomplete sequences from full-length sequences.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss strategies for oligonucleotide purification. Three case studies will be shown about the effects of temperature, residence time and resin type on the loading capacities of pegylated RNA, 45-nucleotide-long RNA and 20-mer DNA. The speaker will present the analysis of the correlation between yield and purity under optimal conditions. These optimized conditions resulted in DNA and RNA products with high purity and yield.
Join Cecilia Unoson, Manager of Applications, Bio-Works, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10am EDT (2pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oligonucleotide Purification With Anion Exchange Chromatography (AIEX).
