ChurnZero launches Success Insights, enabling SaaS companies to proactively identify the reasons why customers renew and churn

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success software platform, introduced today Success Insights, a unique data analytics tool that arms business-to-business (B2B) SaaS organizations with detailed intelligence on how customers are using their software and exactly which features within the software increase customer retention. With this data-driven intelligence, Customer Success teams can accurately forecast which customers are at risk of churn—and why.
Customer retention is a key indicator of the health of a subscription-based company. A 2021 survey by SaaS Capital found that "the correlation between growth and net revenue retention is intuitive as net retention includes what are essentially new 'sales' in the form of price increases, upgrades, upsells, and cross-sells, which help grow revenue year-over-year. Growth above 40% is associated with 100+% net revenue retention." It is widely accepted that lowering customer churn rate by 5% can increase profitability by anywhere from 25% to 125%.
Through pattern recognition, Success Insights leverages existing customer data to uncover unique user behaviors—specific to a B2B organizations' software—that correlate with churn. This data shows organizations how customers are using their software, which features correlate to the most customer value, and how often and when the software is being used. Unlike other tools that look at all customer data, or data sets and churn scores that have been created internally and can be manipulated, Success Insights focuses exclusively on customer adoption data.
Customers are then categorized by churn risk. Customer Success teams can review the reasons why and create personalized experiences at scale to address potential issues sooner.
"For SaaS companies, net revenue retention is the qualifying metric for determining the health of an organization," said Abby Hammer, chief customer officer and head of product, ChurnZero. "Customer Success is a business-level imperative centered around growing revenue by delivering greater value for the customer. With Success Insights, SaaS companies can learn which customers may churn and why based on unique user behaviors, so they can improve satisfaction and retain revenue before it's too late."
Success Insights is available now for ChurnZero customers with an enterprise account. Request a demo to learn more about how Success Insights can assess customer churn risk and drive business growth.
About ChurnZero
ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health, and their likelihood to renew and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC, and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures, and Middleland Capital. For more information visit https://churnzero.net.
Contact
Cori Webb
pr@churnzero.net
(443) 492-9860
SOURCE ChurnZero
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.