Integrated Volume Verification: Providing a Safety Net for Liquid Handling Workflows, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While liquid handling instruments today provide robust and reliable volume dispensing, given the importance of data integrity for applications — from drug discovery to genomics — there are still cases where workflows are interrupted to validate methods. It is also not uncommon for laboratory workers to rely on visual or hand inspection to perform invasive volume verification that drains precious resources and is prone to error.
Integrating an automated volume verification instrument can prove value to perform non-invasive quick daily checks or less frequent checks across a range of workflows; bolstering laboratory productivity and providing confidence in the integrity of data.
This webinar aims to inspire the improvement of liquid handling quality control processes with automated volume detection and in particular:
- How to avoid routinely shutting down workflows to perform validations
- How to simplify quality control tasks for assay plate preparation and sample library inventory management workflows
- Take a closer look at an integrated solution from SPT Labtech's dragonfly discovery and the BioMicroLab VC384
Join industry expert Cory Tiller, Product Manager at SPT Labtech for the live webinar on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10am EST (2pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Integrated Volume Verification: Providing a Safety Net for Liquid Handling Workflows.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
