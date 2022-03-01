Exploring the Role of Wearable Biosensors Within the DCT Ecosystem, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology-enabled decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) involve the use of wearable biosensors and other digital tools that allow participants to perform many trial activities and assessments virtually from home. For most trials, decentralized activities include completing informed consent procedures, virtual doctor visits, periodic vital sign assessments and continuous monitoring of activities, sleep or behaviors. The operational complexities of managing multiple remote technologies can be overwhelming.

Join this webinar with key opinion leaders as they define what "decentralized" really means from the perspective of study participants, sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs). The featured speakers will discuss the role wearable biosensors play in the future of clinical trials — from basic measurements to advanced behavior-monitoring algorithms and the necessary science behind the accuracy of wearable biosensors. Lastly, the featured speakers will share information about resources and expert communities that exist to help sponsors and CROs navigate the complex world of DCTs.

Join Jeremy Wyatt, CEO, ActiGraph; John Reites, Co-Founder and CEO, THREAD; Keith Wenzel, Senior Director, Business Operations Scientific Data Organization, Parexel; and Craig Lipset, Co-Chair, Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 12pm EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring the Role of Wearable Biosensors Within the DCT Ecosystem.

