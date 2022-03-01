Martello Re completes initial reinsurance transaction with MassMutual and announces senior leadership team

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martello Re Limited ("Martello Re"), a newly-created life and annuity reinsurer, announced today that the company has completed its first reinsurance transaction less than two months after launching. The announced transaction covers $14 billion of inforce fixed annuity and fixed indexed annuity policies issued by a MassMutual subsidiary which will continue to service all the policies reinsured.
"The close of this transaction marks a strategic and innovative opportunity for MassMutual to more efficiently manage risk for the benefit of our policyowners and customers while also supporting our future growth ambitions," said Elizabeth Ward, Chief Financial Officer, MassMutual. "We look forward to working closely with Martello Re and its experienced leadership team in the years ahead."
The transaction demonstrates Martello Re's ability to provide customized solutions to help U.S. insurers achieve their strategic objectives. With the close of this transaction, Martello Re is now one of the largest and most well-capitalized life and annuity reinsurers in Bermuda.
Along with the closing of this initial transaction, Martello Re is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned leaders in key positions across the company:
- Jeremy Coquinco joins Martello Re as Head of Investment Strategy where he will work closely with our CEO and investment managers to optimize risk-adjusted returns on our investment portfolios.
- Justin Mosbo joins Martello Re as Chief Actuary where he will be responsible for building out Martello Re's actuarial function and have oversight of pricing, valuation, asset-liability management, and capital management.
- Alana Rathbun joins Martello Re as Chief Risk Officer where she will be responsible for overall enterprise risk management, corporate governance, and regulator relations.
- Gregory Tyers joins Martello Re as Chief Financial Officer where he will oversee accounting policy, financial reporting, and treasury functions.
"This is an exciting time for Martello Re. We are pleased to close our initial transaction and thrilled to have such a talented and experienced group of leaders join our company," said Dennis Ho, CEO, Martello Re. "We look forward to continuing the buildout of our platform in support of Martello Re's mission to help insurers grow their businesses profitably and consistently, while ensuring they are well-positioned to deliver on all of their promises to policyholders."
About Martello Re Limited
Martello Re Limited is a Bermuda-domiciled Class E life and annuity reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions to top U.S. writers of asset-intensive life and annuity products. We offer a differentiated value proposition through customized solutions, extensive investment capabilities, and exceptional financial strength. Founded in 2022, our company was formed by a premier group of institutional investors and family offices and is backed by $1.65 billion of capital. For more information, visit www.martellore.com.
Media Contacts
Martello Re Media Relations
media@martellore.com
SOURCE Martello Re Limited
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.