Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Cowen's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings at Cowen's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022.
Details on the panel can be found below.
Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date:
March 8, 2022
Time:
10:30 AM ET
Topic:
Gastrointestinal/Genitourinary Oncology Panel
Webcast Link:
A replay of the panel discussion will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website and will be archived for 30 days after the conference's conclusion.
About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is the third generation PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib, which we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.
Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com
SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
