Prineta Adds New "See It In Your Space" Augmented Reality Feature to Website

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, ATM company, Prineta USA, is rolling out new mobile website features that make getting an ATM machine even easier. Making sure the ATM looks good and fits into a particular location is now super easy, and can be done with a smartphone. The "View in AR - See It In Your Space" feature allows users to see how an ATM machine will look in real life.
"This makes us the first ATM company in the industry to offer mobile web augmented reality features," said Prineta Managing Partner, Tanner Morton. "Not only can you visualize what an ATM machine will look like in your space in 3D, you can make sure it fits with proper scale dimensions."
To use the new feature, go to https://prineta.com/atms/ on a phone, and click the "View in AR" button where it says, "See it in your space." Then you will see a screen with a phone and square graphic that says, "Point your camera at the floor and move it side to side" in a larger font and, "Launching the AR experience…" in smaller font. After moving the phone around a bit, the ATM machine will appear in about a second, and the ATM machine can be seen from all angles in 3D through the phone camera.
The WebAR ATM feature is very handy for seeing how an ATM machine would look in real life and whether or not it will fit into the spot in mind. Businesses interested in getting an ATM machine are encouraged to try it out and share feedback through the contact form on the Prineta website.
About Prineta:
Prineta is a full service ATM company that specializes in free ATM placements for qualified locations with a need for cash. With the largest network of independent ATM operators in the country curated over the last 13 years, Prineta owns, operates, and services ATM machines in all 50 states and the populated areas of Canada. Making access to cash convenient and getting an ATM as easy as possible since 2009.
Media Contact
G Jason Schnellbacher
9134841775
330729@email4pr.com
SOURCE Prineta USA
