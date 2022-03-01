Introducing Wilder Whiskey Seltzer - Now Available in 40 States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilder Whiskey is excited to announce that their Wilder Whiskey Seltzers are officially available. "We are so excited to finally share our seltzers with the world, we think there is such a big opportunity in the marketplace right now," said Hank Zapf, Chief Executive Officer for Wilder Whiskey. "It's been a long time coming."
Wilder Whiskey is an innovative new whiskey company that crafts unique RTD whiskey seltzers in a variety of flavors. Their products are crafted using only the highest-quality, all-natural ingredients and are gluten-free, contain only 2g of carbohydrates, and 5% ABV. They are also 100% made in the United States, using real, American-made whiskey. The goal is to craft a whiskey seltzer that is light, refreshing, and convenient for whatever adventure the day calls for. Wilder Whisky Seltzers are now available for purchase online and ship to your door in 40 states.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but this is a huge step in the right direction," says Will Bigger, Chief Product Officer. "We can't wait to see how our customers respond to the flavors and take part in our brand overall." Wilder Whiskey is available in four flavors: Peach, Orange Vanilla, Lemon Lime, and Grapefruit. If the customer can't decide, they offer a variety pack that features all of their great flavors.
"I love whiskey, but the traditional way of drinking it is inconvenient. Nobody wants to lug around a heavy glass bottle with them everywhere they go. The goal was to create a way where you could still enjoy whiskey but make it more convenient and affordable to consume. Wilder Whiskey is meant to be enjoyed when you are outdoors, enjoying nature, out at the pool, or just relaxing in the backyard with your friends," says Zapf. "We can't wait to hear our customers' responses and thoughts, as well as see all their wilder experiences with our whiskey seltzers."
Those interested can learn more about Wilder Whiskey on their website https://www.wilderwhiskey.com/, where they can also order online.
About Wilder Whiskey
Started by two friends who both shared a love for whiskey and adventure, Wilder Whiskey has been a passion for many years for both, and they are excited to see their love of whiskey come together in a cooling and refreshing whiskey seltzer you'll love. Their mission is to craft a product that is exceptional and affordable — one that will revolutionize the seltzer market. They welcome customer questions and feedback at any time.
Media Contact
Hank Zapf
937-308-9826
330723@email4pr.com
SOURCE Wilder Whiskey
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.