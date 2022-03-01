GIGIL STEM Kits Announces Limited-Edition Engineering Kit in Partnership with Barnabas Robotics

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STEM subscription company GIGIL announces a limited-edition engineering kit, produced in partnership with Barnabas Robotics. GIGIL is releasing a STEM Robotic Kit with four activities for children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Economic reports estimate as many as 20 million robots will be created to take on jobs and boost productivity by the year 2030, creating high demand for jobs in STEM-related fields. STEM activities, toys, and resources have also become increasingly popular as parents seek to provide more educational opportunities for their children outside of the classroom.

GIGIL is offering two versions of the STEM Robotic Kit. The Pre-K-1st grade box features a Bot in a Box craft to help little ones create their first robot, which will move around on a smooth surface. The box designed for 2nd - 5th grade includes the Motor Tinker Kit, which introduces basic engineering concepts through a robot car build. The other 3 activities include a full video lesson taught by a CA credentialed teacher.

"GIGIL was founded on the belief that children learn best through play," said founder Michelle Davis. "Our partnership with Barnabas Robotics offers families the opportunity to learn and play together, as many parents may also be new to robotics. My hope is that this kit sparks an interest in engineering careers for some of our subscribers and junior scientists."

All GIGIL STEM Kits are designed to open and go; all materials and instructions are included so parents can guide their children through five fun hands-on STEM activities. In addition to monthly STEM subscription boxes for PK - 1st and 2nd - 5th grades, GIGIL also offers creative sensory kits for ages 2.5 and up, and Elite Scientist kits for aspiring scientists in grades Pre-K to 8.

The Robotic STEM Box retails for $34.99 + shipping and is available to order starting today at https://www.gigilstemkits.com/ .

About GIGIL: GIGIL is a mom-owned and operated company that provides exciting and engaging STEM Kits for kids in Pre-K through 8th grade. Launched in 2021 by entrepreneur and homeschooling mom Michelle Davis, each GIGIL STEM Kit provides five activities plus supplemental learning materials developed by a California credentialed educator. GIGIL STEM kits have been vetted and approved by many Charter Schools and make a great addition to any homeschool curriculum.

