Persistent Achieves Google Cloud Infrastructure Services Specialization

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems PERSISTENT PERSISTENT has achieved Infrastructure Services Specialization by Google Cloud. Persistent is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.
Specialization is the highest technical designation a Google Cloud partner can earn and requires an established Google Cloud practice, client success, and proven technical capabilities, as endorsed by Google. The benefits include technical enablement, financial incentives, competitive pricing, training, and certifications to help accelerate Google Cloud-led modernization for clients.
Cloud is arguably the most critical component of any digital journey. Persistent's deep experience in the cloud, combined with this specialization and the increasing shift to a multi-cloud strategy, will help meet clients' need for modernization using Google Cloud.
Being part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means Persistent has the certified experience to deliver Google Cloud solutions to clients. The Specialization reflects Persistent's commitment to help clients meet their digital transformation goals with Google Cloud and allows for a closer alignment around advanced training, go-to-market, and technical collaboration.
Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances, Google Cloud India
"Persistent is a valued Google Cloud partner. This achievement is a reflection of their strong, continued commitment to technology excellence and driving real business value for our customers with Google Cloud."
Ajai Kumar, Senior Vice President for Partner Ecosystem, Persistent Systems
"Persistent continues to build an exceptional partner ecosystem to help our clients transform their businesses, and working closely with the leading cloud providers, like Google, is a critical part of this strategy. With Infrastructure Services Specialization, Persistent has successfully demonstrated proficiency and client success in meeting enterprise modernization needs using Google Cloud. We will continue to pursue further Partner Specialization badges in the year ahead as we strive to meet the demand for cloud expertise."
About Persistent
With over 16,500 employees located in 18 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top-and bottom-line performance as well as growth.
www.persistent.com
