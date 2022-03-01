BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, Rod de Greef, President and COO, and Troy Wichterman, CFO, are scheduled to present at both the Cowen and KeyBanc Investor Conferences in March 2022.
COWEN 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)
Track 12
Wednesday, March 9th
12:50-1:20pm ET
https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/42nd-annual-health-care-conference/
KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Forum
Fireside Chat
Wednesday, March 23rd
4:30pm ET
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosolÒ biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.
Media & Investor Relations
At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
twichterman@biolifesolutions.com
Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
jcain@lhai.com
SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.
