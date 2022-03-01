Luxury Hospitality Visionary Mark Harmon Joins Private Label Collection As Chairman And Partner

HONOLULU, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Private Label Collection, a Hawaii-based hospitality management company known for its stewardship of the acclaimed Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux, is pleased to announce luxury hospitality industry leader Mark Harmon as Chairman and Partner. Harmon joins the executive team alongside Jonathan McManus, Founder of Private Label Collection, and Markus Schale, Managing Director. With a shared goal of operating a best-in-class luxury collection of resort hotels, Harmon, McManus and Schale have joined forces to thoughtfully grow Private Label Collection's portfolio in exceptional locations around Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. The newly expanded team will be announcing an upcoming luxury boutique resort to debut in Hawaii.

Harmon is the Founder of Auberge Resorts Collection, where, under his direction until 2014, the brand became an international portfolio of unique hotels, resorts and residences. Auberge Resorts was subsequently recognized on Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards as the #3 Hotel Brand in the World. Harmon continues to oversee and manage, on behalf of the Harmon family, the iconic Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, California, which remains a part of Auberge Resorts Collection.

"I am excited and energized to embark on a new venture and join the Private Label Collection executive team. Our approach fulfills a very specific and different niche in the luxury hospitality management industry, one that focuses on a handcrafted portfolio of exclusive properties," said Mark Harmon, Chairman and Partner, Private Label Collection. "I have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Jonathan and Markus and I'm looking forward to leveraging our shared expertise as we embark on building this curated collection of exceptional properties."

As the anchor of Private Label Collection, Hotel Wailea, a luxury boutique resort, celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022 as Hawaii's only Relais & Châteaux member. In 2021, the hotel was recognized by Travel + Leisure as a Top 500 Hotel in the World. An incubator of Hawaii's up and coming culinary talent, Hotel Wailea is known for exceptional, over the top experiences, such as ocean view treehouse private dining. As the portfolio expands, Private Label Collection's executive team will focus on additional carefully selected, design forward properties that have an emphasis on adding experienced operational expertise and repositioning opportunities for owners.

"I've always respected Mark's ability to connect his hospitality vision with delivering relaxed luxury that has now become the envy of so many hotel brands," said Jonathan McManus, Founder and Partner, Private Label Collection. "Mark shares our vision of approaching hospitality management with a laser focus on curating a small number of individual properties. As we look to the future, we believe a smartly crafted portfolio is what the new market celebrates, and we are pleased Mark's expertise aligns perfectly with our exclusive collection business model."

With a proven track record of curating hospitality and culinary experiences in Hawaii and California, Private Label collection most recently debuted the reimagined 122-room Kaimana Beach Hotel and Hau

Tree restaurant in Waikiki, which quickly recaptured the hearts of locals and garnered numerous accolades including Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards and Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards in 2021.

About Private Label Collection

As a full-service small luxury hotel management company founded by Jonathan McManus specializing in reimagining boutique hotels. Private Label Collection works with a handpicked ensemble of exceptional properties, each with its own distinctive character and sense of place. Private Label's visionary leadership team takes a non-corporate, entrepreneurial, approach in assisting hotel owners to reposition and manage their unique properties to deliver equity on their investment. Operating in close partnership with owners, the team handcrafts each strategy to deliver finely tuned marketing, relevant and efficient operations, and memorable guest experiences. For more information, please visit http://www.private-label-collection.com

About Hotel Wailea

The first and only Relais & Châteaux property in Hawaii, Hotel Wailea offers travelers an ultra-private elegance infused with relaxed island luxury. Independently owned and operated by Private Label Collection, a full-service luxury hospitality management company founded by Honolulu native Jonathan McManus, the all-suite hotel is an intimate adults-only romantic escape with 72 oversized suites, a pool, and an open air layout overlooking three Hawaiian Islands. In 2022, BRIDES named Hotel Wailea the #1 Honeymoon resort property in the U.S., and the hotel was recognized as a 2021 Top 500 Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure, and the #2 Resort in Hawaii in 2020 on the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. Personalized guest programming is tailored to couples and centered on island experiences that embody adventure, romance, and laid-back luxury. Hotel Wailea's continually evolving culinary program boasts a unique take on seasonal dining with Hawaiian staples and Maui-grown ingredients, including from the hotel's own organic garden. For more information, please visit visit http://www.hotelwailea.com or Instagram @hotelwailea and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hotelwailea

