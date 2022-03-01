VAIL, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoulder Surgery and Sports Medicine Specialist, Peter Millett, MD, MSc, was recently awarded the Castle Connolly Top Doctors Award for 2022. Castle Connolly is the nation's trusted source for selecting Top Doctors. This very prestigious honor is earned through a lengthy process including peer nomination and Castle Connolly research. Each year, Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers surveys thousands of physicians and other healthcare professionals, asking them to identify excellent doctors in every specialty within their region, and throughout the nation.
Castle Connolly hand-selects only a few of the 850,000 practicing physicians in the United States. They have over 25 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors. Castle Connolly has become a trusted source for finding the best doctors and surgeons in American medicine. In a 2018 study by the Journal of Medical Research, Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory was more reliable than sites that relied only on patient reviews when it came to quality patient care.
Physicians in the United States cannot pay to become a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, they are each hand-selected. Dr. Peter Millett has been honored with receiving this prestigious award every year for the past fifteen years.
Congratulations to Dr. Millett for being awarded the Castle Connolly's 2022 Top Doctor Award!
About Peter Millett MD: Dr. Peter Millett is an internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon who specializes in disorders of the shoulder, knee, elbow and all sports-related injuries. He is a partner at The Steadman Clinic and has been consistently selected as one of the "Best Doctors in America" and has been ranked in the top 1% of Orthopaedic Surgeons by U.S. News and World Reports. He has treated elite athletes from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, Formula 1 and Olympics. Through the use of advanced open and arthroscopic surgical techniques Dr. Millett focuses on restoring damaged joints, ligaments and bones in the shoulder, elbow and knee.
About The Steadman Clinic: The Steadman Clinic was founded in 1990 and notably, is one of the leading institutes for the research, diagnosis and treatment of sports medicine and orthopedic injuries and disorders. Physicians at The Steadman Clinic specialize in all areas of orthopedic injuries, trauma, surgery, and rehabilitation. Dr. Peter Millett and the Steadman Clinic physicians are among some of the most notorious and skilled orthopedic specialists in the world with the common objective to help their patients achieve their goals.
Media Contact
Kristin Mapstone, Peter Millett, MD, MSc, 214-293-6581, info@drmillett.com
SOURCE Peter Millett, MD, MSc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.