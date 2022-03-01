VAIL, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoulder Surgery and Sports Medicine Specialist, Peter Millett, MD, MSc, was recently awarded the Castle Connolly Top Doctors Award for 2022. Castle Connolly is the nation's trusted source for selecting Top Doctors. This very prestigious honor is earned through a lengthy process including peer nomination and Castle Connolly research. Each year, Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers surveys thousands of physicians and other healthcare professionals, asking them to identify excellent doctors in every specialty within their region, and throughout the nation.

Castle Connolly hand-selects only a few of the 850,000 practicing physicians in the United States. They have over 25 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors. Castle Connolly has become a trusted source for finding the best doctors and surgeons in American medicine. In a 2018 study by the Journal of Medical Research, Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory was more reliable than sites that relied only on patient reviews when it came to quality patient care.

Physicians in the United States cannot pay to become a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, they are each hand-selected. Dr. Peter Millett has been honored with receiving this prestigious award every year for the past fifteen years.

Congratulations to Dr. Millett for being awarded the Castle Connolly's 2022 Top Doctor Award!

About Peter Millett MD: Dr. Peter Millett is an internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon who specializes in disorders of the shoulder, knee, elbow and all sports-related injuries. He is a partner at The Steadman Clinic and has been consistently selected as one of the "Best Doctors in America" and has been ranked in the top 1% of Orthopaedic Surgeons by U.S. News and World Reports. He has treated elite athletes from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, Formula 1 and Olympics. Through the use of advanced open and arthroscopic surgical techniques Dr. Millett focuses on restoring damaged joints, ligaments and bones in the shoulder, elbow and knee.

About The Steadman Clinic: The Steadman Clinic was founded in 1990 and notably, is one of the leading institutes for the research, diagnosis and treatment of sports medicine and orthopedic injuries and disorders. Physicians at The Steadman Clinic specialize in all areas of orthopedic injuries, trauma, surgery, and rehabilitation. Dr. Peter Millett and the Steadman Clinic physicians are among some of the most notorious and skilled orthopedic specialists in the world with the common objective to help their patients achieve their goals.

