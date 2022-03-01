Leidos Names Maureen Waterston Chief Human Resources Officer

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos LDOS, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of Maureen Waterston as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Maureen will be responsible for implementing and enhancing the human capital strategy for Leidos' 43,000-employee global workforce.

"We're excited to welcome Maureen to the Leidos team and leverage her impressive background and expertise to enhance our HR strategy," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "Her excitement and commitment to our people will bring new innovations to serving our customers while building an industry-leading experience here at Leidos."

Waterston comes to Leidos from Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, where she served as CHRO. In that role, she oversaw several functions including talent, recruiting and development, employee and labor relations, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion. Her 30 years of global experience include serving as head of human resources (HR) for United Technologies Corporation's (UTC) Building and Industrial Systems division, as well as VP HR, Asia for UTC's Climate, Controls & Security division in Shanghai, China. She was also CHRO for Otis Elevator and VP HR, South Asia for Otis Elevator's South Asia Pacific & Gulf Area division in Singapore. Waterston holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of New Brunswick and a master's degree in industrial relations from the University of Toronto.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com



Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

Dohenyt@leidos.com

Alyssa Pettus

(571) 992-5499

Alyssa.T.Pettus@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-names-maureen-waterston-chief-human-resources-officer-301492511.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.