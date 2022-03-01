COMSovereign Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a dividend on its 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the month of April 2022.
In accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, the Series A dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.1927 per share on April 20, 2022, to shareholders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of March 31, 2022.
For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com
About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments.
Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:
Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
COMSovereign Holding Corp.
813-334-9745
investors@comsovereign.com
Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
mike@mwgco.net
SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.
