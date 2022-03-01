Crelate secures new strategic growth investment to empower recruiters and delight candidates

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crelate, the leading, flexible recruitment platform for the talent industry, today announced a strategic investment from Five Elms Capital. The continued partnership with Five Elms Capital will fuel the accelerated expansion of Crelate's product and customer base, delivering new capabilities and opportunities to their nearly 2,000 recruiting, staffing, and consulting customers.

Crelate serves as the industry's most flexible and intuitive recruitment platform, delivering end-to-end visibility and management across the complete workflows of recruiting and staffing businesses. The new funding will help boost Crelate's product advancement roadmap and enable investments in key hires as the company scales.

"Crelate's mission is to connect great candidates with great companies. Our software makes every step in the recruitment, hiring, and delivery process faster, more intuitive, and easier," said Aaron Elder, CEO of Crelate. "The new capital will help Crelate develop new capabilities, integrations, and partnerships that will accelerate the digital transformation of the staffing and recruiting industries. We want to make every recruiter more efficient and effective."

Launched in 2021, Crelate Omni™ is a fully integrated talent platform featuring Crelate Recruit, the company's flagship applicant tracking and recruiting CRM solution, and adds advanced middle and back-office modules, Crelate Hire and Crelate Deliver.

"Increasingly, professionals in talent-focused businesses need a responsive, agile, and streamlined suite of technology that optimizes and automates core processes. Crelate, with its modern stack and platform-first approach, stands out in a crowded field," said Joe Onofrio, Managing Director at Five Elms Capital. "Crelate has rapidly built a solid reputation as an industry leader. This additional funding aligns with our long-term view of the importance of this market and will help Crelate transform the way the talent industry serves its clients and candidates."

In 2019 Five Elms Capital led Crelate's series A round with a $5.3 million investment adding to an earlier seed round at $1.2 million. With the additional investment, the company has raised a total of $11.5 million to date.

About Crelate

Founded in 2012, Crelate is a fast, flexible recruitment platform for modern talent businesses— recruiting, staffing, and consulting. With nearly 2,000 customers, Crelate enables agencies of any size to compete with industry giants while preserving their unique processes and competitive advantages by integrating a powerful and customizable ATS, Recruiting CRM, and back-office management. With an intuitive and flexible architecture, Crelate equips firms with the tools to make more placements, win more business, and seriously scale teams.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. For more information, visit fiveelms.com

