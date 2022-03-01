Title Nine Announced Finalists For First Annual Pitchfest Girls

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Nine , adventure and outdoor apparel brand and retailer aiming to empower women to lead, risk and own, is proud to announce nine finalists of their first annual Pitchfest Girls program. Pitchfest Girls is the newest edition to Title Nine's Pitchfest series, a entrepreneurship competition in which women are offered the chance to showcase their talents and promote their businesses with mentorship from the Title Nine community.

Similar to Pitchfest Outdoors and Pitchfest Nonprofit, Pitchfest Girls focuses on California-based women leaders daring to change the world through activism, adventure, and entrepreneurship. Pitchfest Girls was created with the goal of empowering young women ages 11 - 17 by providing the space for them to tell their stories, share their unique backgrounds and showcase innovative product ideas with the chance to win $500 cash to help build their business.

"Pitchfest Girls was born out of the desire to help young women reach their entrepreneurial goals," says Lisa Gilliland, Events & Community Builder at Title Nine. "We've seen great success with the Pitchfest Outdoors and Pitchfest Nonprofit programs, and we wanted to expand the program to include a younger demographic. There are so many talented young women whose bright ideas are worth sharing with the world. Pitchfest Girls is an opportunity to help amplify their voices, expand their networking circles and accelerate their passions."

Pitchfest finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their business models and products at the Title Nine headquarters in Emeryville, CA during a two day immersive experience. Founders will participate in various workshops and mentorship sessions where they will gain valuable insight of the highly competitive outdoor, athletic, and lifestyle spaces, in preparation for pitching their brands to the key leaders of the Title Nine community. One winner will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of other women-owned business founders and former Pitchfest winners.

The finalists range in age from 11 to 15 and come from diverse backgrounds. Among the products being showcased are soap, dog toys, post-workout skin care, jewelry, and accessories.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as finalists and grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Pitchfest Competition," says Kristen Ho. She and her sister, Katelyn Ho founded Paper Wishes, bookmarks, ornaments and jewelry made of Origami. "We look forward to meeting other female entrepreneurs like ourselves, learning and connecting with other ordinary girls and women that do extraordinary things."

Title Nine's Pitchfest Girls will take place on Saturday, March 26th at Title Nine Headquarters. Applications for Pitchfest Outdoors and Pitchfest Nonprofit are currently open. For more more information please visit: www.titlenine.com/t9-pitchfest

About Title Nine: Title Nine was founded in 1989 as a women's outdoor performance wear company whose goal is to outfit and inspire women to take risks, lead in their communities, and seek their own adventures.

