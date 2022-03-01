Vocera, now part of Stryker, introduces latest evolution in hands-free communication to help protect and connect healthcare workers

New Minibadge expands intuitive mobile solutions for care team collaboration and safety
KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocera, now part of Stryker, a global leading medical technology company, introduced the new Minibadge, a wearable, voice-driven device that enables mobile workers to communicate completely hands-free. The launch of this small, lightweight device, which can integrate with multiple clinical and operational systems, expands communication and collaboration solutions for frontline workers in healthcare and other mission-critical environments. Providing users with additional flexibility, the Minibadge works in conjunction with Vocera smartphone apps, making it fast and easy for users to alternate between mobile devices to fit their communication needs in the moment.
"The Minibadge is a great option for healthcare workers who need to be completely hands-free while communicating and collaborating with colleagues," said David Augsburger, MSN, MBA, RN, CCRN, Director of Clinically Integrated Technology and Systems at Major Health Partners (MHP), where hospital leaders and frontline workers collaborate to find innovative ways to improve the safety and well-being of their patients, families, staff and community.
During human-centered design sessions and beta testing for the Minibadge, MHP team members expressed their delight with the device, emphasizing its ease of use, the long life of the battery, and its small, sleek form factor. MHP team members also praised the intuitive voice recognition of the Minibadge and its dedicated panic button. This discreet button is also a feature of the Smartbadge, which combines smartphone usability with hands-free communication and is deployed enterprise-wide at the hospital.
"The dedicated panic button on both the Minibadge and Smartbadge gives team members a sense of security and peace of mind," Augsburger said. "Plus, the slight vibration of the Minibadge after the discreet one-way distress call is made, lets staff know they are being heard by security and help is on the way."
Hands-free communication has helped protect and connect hospital workers around the world. It enables those in isolated environments to stay connected, ask for help, request supplies, and access information without having to leave the bedside or remove personal protective equipment (PPE).
"For more than 21 years, Vocera has led the way in hands-free communication, innovating on voice-driven solutions that simplify workflows and improve the safety and well-being of our customers and the people they serve," said Dave Lively, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Vocera. "The Minibadge is a perfect example of that evolution. Its seamless compatibility with smartphones provides a valuable 'and' rather than 'or' option for organizations—empowering a broader spectrum of team members who need the flexibility to choose the best device for their assignment or task."
Like with the predecessor Smartbadge, care team members can wear the Minibadge under PPE and initiate communication by saying "OK Vocera," followed by simple voice commands, such as "call room 102 nurse," "broadcast code blue," or "schedule a reminder to turn Mr. Jones." The Minibadge also enables team members to make and receive calls, quickly collaborate with colleagues, listen to messages and respond to alarm notifications completely hands-free. Depending on which device works best for their roles and workflows, the Vocera portfolio provides additional choices when it comes to mobility and interoperability.
"The Minibadge aligns to the technologies and solutions we provide as we strive to provide safer care and better outcomes," said Jessica Mathieson, VP/GM of Acute Care, Stryker. "We're excited to have the Vocera team join us at Stryker."
Healthcare leaders can get a closer look at the Minibadge, Smartbadge, and other voice-driven solutions at the HIMSS Global Conference, March 14-18, 2022, in booth #2347. Attendees also can learn how intelligent, integrated voice capabilities enhance care team experience.
About Stryker
Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.
On Feb. 23, 2022, Stryker completed the acquisition of Vocera Communications, a leader in digital care coordination and communication.
Media contact
Meghan Menz
Sr. Director, Communications
meghan.menz@stryker.com
SOURCE Stryker
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.