DataShapes Receives $5 Million In Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc. an edge data solutions company, announced today that Berg Venture Capital has invested $5 million to speed the commercialization of a suite of intelligent solutions for the enterprise.

Unlocking the Massive Amounts of Unstructured Data at the Edge

DataShapes uses its patented Vector Learning™ technology to create SaaS solutions that capture and automate industry expertise by transforming unstructured edge-device data into immediately actionable information.

"Developed over five years at a cost of $20 million, DataShapes is now applying its Vector Learning to unlock vast amounts of edge data," said Carl Berg, founder of Berg Venture Capital and Berg Health. "Our investment will enable the company to rapidly bring next-gen smart solutions to the market."

"The edge is an ocean of data, but there's hardly a drop to drink," said Jon Myers, founder and CEO of DataShapes. "Enterprises are thirsty for information from their edge assets. IDC projects that by 2025 over 80 percent of enterprise data will be unstructured. Massive volumes of audio, video, waveform, sensor, and lidar data are out of reach. If this accelerating volume of data is to be truly useful, it must be structured at the source so knowledge and operational workers can easily discover the insights they need."

About DataShapes' Vector Learning

DataShapes uses its patented Vector Learning technology to transform unstructured data on any device into computer-interpretable data in real time for efficient use by applications -- in the cloud, at the edge, or across the enterprise.

Vector Learning greatly simplifies high-dimensional data computing and provides significant benefits. Vectors are discrete data to which enriching metadata can easily be appended. Additionally, conventional computer chips are able to process geometric vector data extremely efficiently. By transforming data at its source, DataShapes' solutions dramatically reduce processing costs, data size, and the latency between sensing and acting.

The company is currently offering and building commercial applications to address enterprise needs in the areas of security, intelligence, media, and healthcare.

