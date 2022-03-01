HAVN Life To Present at Upcoming Emerging Growth Conference 26

CEO Tim Moore will share recent partnership and distribution news and a roadmap for the Company's plans for the next quarter

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. HAVN HAVLF 5NP (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and cognitive function, is announcing that CEO Tim Moore will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference , taking place on March 2nd , 2022.

HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore will give a presentation on March 2nd at 2pm (EST) sharing updates on the Company's growth and activities to the investor audience. Mr. Moore will also host a Q & A session for investors following his presentation.

"I'm excited to once again be participating at the Emerging Growth Conference, and look forward to sharing our recent distribution and partnership successes, as well as upcoming plans with this illustrious group of investors and other emerging companies," says Moore. "It's a great opportunity to educate the investor community about the market potential of the work we're doing," he adds.

WHO: Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2PM EST/ 11AM PST WHERE: To register, please use the following link

If attendees are not able to attend on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com post-event.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding Mr. Moore's attendance and presentation at the Virtual Investor Summit, the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that Mr. Moore will not be able to attend and/or present at the Virtual Investor Summit as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE HAVN Life Sciences Inc.