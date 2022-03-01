Cisco Announces March 2022 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of March. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
March 10, 2022
1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET
Shaila Shankar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group
