Red Door Capital Partners joins syndicate group investing in Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the truckload spot rate market that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners LLC, an independent private equity firm, is proud to announce, it was part of the syndication group for the seed financing of Greenscreens.ai https://greenscreens.ai a technology company in the logistic and supply chain management industry.
The financing was led by Tiger Global, with participation from Flyer One Ventures, Cambridge Capital, Navigate Ventures, Jones Capital, Red Door Capital, Overton Venture Capital, Operator Stack Fund, and REFASHIOND Ventures.
Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the truckload spot rate market that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help freight brokers and 3PLs grow and protect margins. Greenscreens.ai combines the power of aggregated market data and a company's own historical data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to a company's individual buying and selling behavior.
Greenscreens.ai draws on the knowledge of their team of "OG" logisticians, brilliant engineers and data scientist to harness the power of big data, sophisticated AI and machine learning, an intuitive user experience and seamless connectivity to deliver superior pricing insights to their customers that empowers competitiveness, growth and efficiency.
"This is our 2nd logistics deal this quarter. We were honored to participate in this round with so many other recognized firms that know this space," said, Richard Wolpow, Managing Partner of Red Door. "Greenscreens.ai has a top notch executive team and well respected board members and advisors, all supporting the Company in its growth plan. Red Door is excited to help support the Company in this plan." Wolpow concluded.
"After spending the last two years building our proprietary artificial intelligence engine and securing several major customers, we are excited to announce our first external financing to help us scale up much faster. The investor group, including Red Door Capital Partners, represents leaders in scale-up SaaS investments globally, as well as firms with deep experience in transportation and logistics" said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.AI.
About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:
The Red Door team is a team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services, that have joined together to identify, invest in, and manage private equity transactions. Red Door invests side-byside along with institutional funds, family offices and its network of high net worth Individuals. Red Door partners with founders and entrepreneurs that seek real capital partners to create collaborative relationships, deploy strategic oversight, implement governance and professionalize operations - all to ensure our family of investors are protected and prepared for a successful exit transaction. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at mwarren@reeddoorcp.com - Business Development, Adapt Ideations, dwarriner@reddoorcp.com
About Greenscreens.AI:
Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help its customers grow and protect margins. Greenscreens.ai exists to help their customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Their solution combines the power of aggregated market data and the company's data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. The Greenscreens.ai solution provides customers with high-confidence, predictive buy rate guidance and synchronized pricing strategies that are powered by the industry's most up-to-date and contextually relevant dataset.
