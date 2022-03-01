AIMIA TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. AIM will issue its fourth quarter 2021 financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.
During this call, Aimia's executive team will discuss the financial results for the quarter and address questions from analysts.
All interested participants may access this call on a listen-only basis via our simultaneous audio webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527618&tp_key=a09a09e7e7
A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be available at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc. AIM is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.
The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 12.2% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.
For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.
SOURCE Aimia Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.