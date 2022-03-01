AIMIA TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. AIM will issue its fourth quarter 2021 financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

During this call, Aimia's executive team will discuss the financial results for the quarter and address questions from analysts.

All interested participants may access this call on a listen-only basis via our simultaneous audio webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527618&tp_key=a09a09e7e7

A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be available at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. AIM is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 12.2% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

