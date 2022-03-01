McCormick & Company's 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call to be Available on the Web

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, a global leader in flavor, is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Kasey Jenkins, Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations will be hosting the call.
What:
McCormick & Company, Inc. presentation of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
When:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet. Go to ir.mccormick.com and follow the directions to listen to the call and access the accompanying presentation materials.
If you are unable to attend the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com. To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13727459. The replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern time on April 19, 2022.
About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.
Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
For information contact:
Investor Relations:
Kasey Jenkins - kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com
Global Communications:
Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com
