Kam Carman Joins WestShore Public Relations as Vice President

ROCHESTER, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran Detroit media talent Kam Carman has joined WestShore Public Relations as the Vice President of Media Relations. The announcement was made today by Mike DeVilling, President and CEO of WestShore Public Relations.

An accomplished communicator, Carman is both familiar to and familiar with Metro Detroit and national media. A Detroit-area TV news anchor and radio personality for nearly a quarter of a century, Carman has most recently served as a producer and communications consultant.

"Adding a professional of Kam Carman's stature and talent is a significant step forward for our agency and the value we provide for our clients," DeVilling said. "Kam provides a boost to our media connections and increases our expertise, particularly in broadcast media relations. She hit the ground running, already generating results for key clients."

A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Carman began her broadcast career as an on-air meteorologist at the Weather Channel. The Arizona native came to Metro Detroit initially as a weathercaster for WJBK TV2, but was soon filing feature stories as well. In addition to her television duties, she joined the on-air team of WNIC-100.3 with Detroit radio legend Jim Harper and the Breakfast Club morning-drive show. She quickly became a popular personality, remaining with the station after Harper's retirement.

Carman's role at WJBK evolved as she moved to the news anchor chair, where she remained until 2014. For her next chapter, she retained her on-camera duties while serving as both the creator and Executive Producer of the "Dine & Dish Nation" television show, also serving as the on-air host.

The trailblazing program celebrated the rebirth of downtown Detroit, and the surge in unique restaurants, night spots and other eateries in the Metro Detroit area. Having spent several decades in the Motor City, she was proud to share her love of food, and the area, with viewers.

Recently, Carman has turned her attention to communications and media relations. Applying the skills, experience and knowledge cultivated throughout her years in television and radio, Carman not only advises clients, she develops and implements strong media campaigns that target both local and national media. She also produces videos and other strong communication messaging.

"I am thrilled to be part of the WestShore PR team," Carman said. "I've spent my entire career in the communications industry, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing 'best of' solutions for our clients and helping the WestShore team's shared mission of not only building the best Public Relations firm in Detroit, but developing 'superpowers' in the industry across the country. I am eager to apply my experience and skills toward helping our clients succeed."

WestShore Public Relations was founded in January 2020. The agency provides public relations strategy and program development, crisis communications, media relations, social media and marketing communications services. It serves clients in the automotive, health care, education, real estate and technology sectors.

