ANDREW R. DUFFY, PARTNER AT SALTZ MONGELUZZI & BENDESKY, P.C., TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF TRIAL LAWYERS (IATL)

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A former collegiate pole vaulter, Philadelphia trial lawyer Andrew R. (Drew) Duffy (Partner, Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C.), knows all too well what it's like to work hard and aspire to new heights. But his pending induction as a Fellow into the rarefied air of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL), whose peer-reviewed, invitation-only membership roster is limited to 500 active trial lawyers in the United States, is a personal best that to a trial lawyer is the equivalent of winning Olympic gold. Mr. Duffy will be formally inducted into the IATL at its annual meeting later this month.
"I am truly humbled by this selection to the International Academy; grateful to the likes of Joe H. Tucker, Jr., the remarkable Philadelphia trial lawyer, as well as my amazing mentor and friend, Bob Mongeluzzi (also an IATL Fellow), and every colleague at our extraordinary firm who deserves a part of this accolade," said Mr. Duffy. "Our team of catastrophic injury lawyers and support professionals is unmatched when it comes to trial creativity, commitment, client focus, and never being satisfied with anything short of excellence."
Mr. Mongeluzzi, President and co-founder of SMB, said, "On a professional and personal level, I cannot think of anyone more emblematic of the IATL's guiding philosophy as a preeminent professional organization, and its highly selective criteria for membership, than Drew Duffy. Day after day, case after case, and across the country, he has exemplified the kinds of superior trial skills, blended with exceptional character and compassion, that earns only the finest in our profession induction into the IATL."
Mr. Duffy, who prior to entering private practice in Philadelphia was a lieutenant and member of the Naval Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG), excels at representing catastrophically injured plaintiffs nationwide in a wide range of cases, including maritime and mass transportation disasters, mass-casualty construction accidents, explosions, and product liability failures.
A graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law, he also earned an LLM in Trial Advocacy at Temple University's James Beasley School of Law. His undergraduate degree is from Mount Saint Mary's University, where he competed on the track and field team.
About IATL
Formed in 1954, the IATL is recognized as the most prestigious organization of plaintiff and defense trial lawyers in the world. Through an extremely rigorous vetting process, which includes both peer and judicial review, the IATL offers invitation-only admission to certain truly elite trial lawyers who have achieved a career of excellence, demonstrated superior trial skills, and possessed outstanding character, absolute integrity and consummate professionalism. The IATL limits Fellowship to only 500 active trial lawyers in the United States. Its mission is to protect the jury system and the independence of the judiciary, facilitate the administration of justice, promote the Rule of Law internationally and elevate the standards of integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.
