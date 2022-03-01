Nutram Donates Over $230,000 to Local Charities

Canadian pet nutrition company partners with Canadian-owned pet stores to support local charitable causes

ONTARIO, Canada, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Nutram Pet Products, a Canadian Pet Nutrition company, has donated over $230,000 to charities across to over 150 communities across Canada.

Throughout the past two years, Nutram has recognized the many challenges that have faced local communities, from impact of lockdowns on small businesses, to the increasing need of charitable support for pet care, mental health, and more.

To help raise awareness within the Canadian Pet Parent community for the increasing importance of supporting local, Nutram asked, "Who do you Feed4?", which looked at the four components of supporting local; Canadian Pet Nutrition, Canadian Farmers, Canadian Retailers, and Canadian Charities. In support of the Feed4 campaign, throughout 2021, Nutram donated $1 for every bag of pet food sold. These donations were provided to recipient charities, each selected by Nutram's retail partners.

Debbie Delorme, Owner of Global Pet Foods St. Vital in Winnipeg, MB, chose to support her local charity, Jenn's Furry Friends Rescue. "We chose Jenn's Furry Friends Rescue because of Jenn and her team's desire to give animals a chance at life and a loving family when the odds are truly stacked against them," Delorme says. "She is a single Mom of 3 with a great love of animals and believes each animal is special and worth fighting for. Her rescue has a big heart and a large following in Manitoba."

Delorme, like many other pet stores across Canada, chose to support local charities that have a strong impact on their own community. From pet rescues to food banks, and family support organizations, Nutram's retail partners each selected a local cause, supporting a need closest to their hearts.

"When communities across Canada can feel the impact of a donation, this is when we truly feel local support," said Heather McKay, Brand Manager, Nutram. "We were so humbled by the support and awareness Feed4 spread across each community. We saw the impact a donation has when it directly affects those who mean the most to you."

From medical care, housing, food requirements, and more, each community has felt the impact of their Feed4 donation.

"The program was such a success, we have decided to continue it in 2022," McKay says. "It's been such an impactful way to help bring awareness to charitable organizations right within each backyard, and what small, local businesses, like pet stores, are doing to support their communities."

To learn more about Feed4, and which local charity your Canadian-owned retailer has chosen to support, visit: www.nutram.com/feed4

About Nutram

Since 1993, Nutram has been a 100% Canadian, family-owned pet wellness company. Taking a holistic approach to pet nutrition, Nutram offers all-natural pet food options for dogs and cats, produced in their privately-owned world-class production facility in Elmira, Ontario. Learn more at www.nutram.com.

SOURCE Nutram Pet Products Inc.