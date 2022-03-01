Essentium Independent Research Shows Confidence in Additive Manufacturing to Improve Revenue Generation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium®, Inc., a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced the second in a series of findings from independent global research on the current and future use of industrial 3D printing. The fourth annual study found strong confidence in 3D printing maturity among manufacturing executives.
Almost all (96%) manufacturing executives agree the industry could save billions in production costs once the technology matures, up from 88% in 2018. The research also revealed a growing number of manufacturers believe that 3D printing at scale can increase revenues, with 56% agreeing that AM will lead to a significant increase in revenue, up from 37% in 2020.
The study showed 3D printing technology is empowering designers to invent new ways to fabricate parts at multiple points in the production line, including manufacturing tools, jigs, fixtures, fit tests, and end-use parts. The majority (97%) of survey respondents reported that 3D printing allows their designers to be more creative.
Continuous innovation is required to realize the full potential of industrial 3D printing at scale. Designers and engineering prioritize improved design and management of platforms (40%), operations teams want better software (35%), and procurement and finance want to see enhanced workforce development (32%). In addition, while all reported that their 3D printing vendors must be part of an open ecosystem, 74% said it was very important.
Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "The research shows that manufacturers increasingly recognize that industrial 3D printing at scale has enormous financial value even as they gain more expertise with the technology. We are working closely with our customers and partners in an open ecosystem to ensure AM is a long-term game-changer, helping manufacturers achieve increased production efficiency, greater customization, and shorter time to market."
About Essentium
Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100D certified and ITAR registered.
