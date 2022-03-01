RAYMOND JAMES' BANKING ARM CELEBRATES A DECADE OF GROWTH AND SUCCESS IN CANADA, SURPASSING $3 BILLION IN LOAN COMMITMENTS

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Raymond James Finance Company of Canada Ltd. (RJFCC), the Canadian subsidiary of Raymond James Bank, marks its 10-year anniversary of providing commercial and corporate banking solutions to regional, national and international clients headquartered across Canada.

Since adding lending to its Canadian capabilities in 2012 via the acquisition of Allied Irish Bank's Canadian platform, Raymond James' loan portfolio recently surpassed $3 billion in commitments to leading public, private and institutional companies and sponsors supporting a broad range of sectors across the Canadian economy.

"Over the last decade, Raymond James has cumulatively committed in excess of $7 billion towards over 200 financing transactions across Canada and into the U.S. for Canadian-based sponsors, making our firm among the most active cross-border banks in Canada," says Daniel Simunac, Managing Director & Principal Officer of RJFCC. "We are proud of what our team has accomplished to date and look forward to continuing to build upon this success, with both our existing as well as new relationships with leading Canadian companies and financial partners alike."

"Raymond James continues to expand its firm-wide capabilities including across investment banking, capital markets, trust and private client businesses," says Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian investment dealer Raymond James Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. "The strong growth and proven track record of our lending business is another example reinforcing Raymond James as a leading financial institution in Canada."

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,500 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US$1.26 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 66 research analysts covering approximately 1,200 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. In Canada, Raymond James Ltd. serves the capital markets needs of Canadian corporate and institutional clients, and oversees over $70 billion in client assets on behalf of individual investors and their families through a network of 490 financial advisors working out of 150 locations across the country.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.