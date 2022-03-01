Total Testing Solutions Introduces Virtual Proctoring for At Home Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS), a Los Angeles-based medical diagnostic COVID-19 testing service provider has announced the introduction of Virtual Proctoring, a service that provides supervision for at-home Rapid Antigen COVID-19 testing, ensuring the most accurate results and providing digital results immediately.
With the help of a trained TTS staff member, virtual proctoring will guarantee that the individual performing the self-nasal swab is using the best practices to optimize test accuracy. To use this service, patients must purchase an at-home test kit which can be shipped, picked up, or delivered locally, book an appointment online with a virtual proctor, and then take the test with a live trained professional on video call. The individual will receive instant digital results via text and email, which can be used for work or travel. Patients can also be reimbursed for the at home tests following the completion of their virtual proctoring appointment.
Virtual proctoring is an excellent option for employers who are looking for a way to track the weekly testing of unvaccinated or symptomatic employees. The company can also verify the identity of those getting tested and ensure they are taking the tests correctly. Employers are also using the service to confirm positive COVID cases and eliminate the chance of employees reporting sick when they are not infected with the virus.
Since many at-home tests kits do not provide a digital copy of results, this is also a useful tool for individuals who need documented test results for employers, events, travel, etc. At the completion of the test, the patient can upload a photo of their test kit to the TTS LINK platform. This image is then reviewed by a virtual proctor, and the result is issued to the patient via text and email.
"We are offering patients the ultimate COVID-19 testing convenience with our virtual proctoring service," says Lauren Trenkle, CEO of Total Testing Solutions. " With this service you can have your test virtually proctored by a trained test administrator who will review the best practices for swabbing, guide you through the registration process, and issue a digital result."
The experts at Total Testing Solutions have been offering a range of innovative testing solutions over the past two years to provide access to easy and accurate COVID-19 testing, and this new option is another step in that direction.
About Total Testing Solutions:
Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, created TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses when shutdown restrictions threatened layoffs at their Otolaryngology (ENT) practices. They have since established three vaccination sites at Los Angeles Metro Stations, and quickly developed LINK, a technology in which companies can easily track test results and vaccination records for employees and guests. LINK is providing a solution that enables businesses, events, hotels, and the travel industry to stay on top of testing and adapt to safety measures and regulations. LINK is currently being used by large SoCal based organizations and has helped professional sports arenas and teams such as the Los Angeles Football Club and the San Jose Sharks get fans returning to events safely. It can also be used for small businesses to track vaccination safely without exposing employee personal health information.
Contact: The Co-Op Agency
Erica Markle | 203.980.9953
erica@co-opagency.com
SOURCE TTS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.