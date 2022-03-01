Total Testing Solutions Introduces Virtual Proctoring for At Home Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS), a Los Angeles-based medical diagnostic COVID-19 testing service provider has announced the introduction of Virtual Proctoring , a service that provides supervision for at-home Rapid Antigen COVID-19 testing, ensuring the most accurate results and providing digital results immediately.

With the help of a trained TTS staff member, virtual proctoring will guarantee that the individual performing the self-nasal swab is using the best practices to optimize test accuracy. To use this service, patients must purchase an at-home test kit which can be shipped, picked up, or delivered locally, book an appointment online with a virtual proctor, and then take the test with a live trained professional on video call. The individual will receive instant digital results via text and email, which can be used for work or travel. Patients can also be reimbursed for the at home tests following the completion of their virtual proctoring appointment.

Virtual proctoring is an excellent option for employers who are looking for a way to track the weekly testing of unvaccinated or symptomatic employees. The company can also verify the identity of those getting tested and ensure they are taking the tests correctly. Employers are also using the service to confirm positive COVID cases and eliminate the chance of employees reporting sick when they are not infected with the virus.

Since many at-home tests kits do not provide a digital copy of results, this is also a useful tool for individuals who need documented test results for employers, events, travel, etc. At the completion of the test, the patient can upload a photo of their test kit to the TTS LINK platform . This image is then reviewed by a virtual proctor, and the result is issued to the patient via text and email.

"We are offering patients the ultimate COVID-19 testing convenience with our virtual proctoring service," says Lauren Trenkle, CEO of Total Testing Solutions. " With this service you can have your test virtually proctored by a trained test administrator who will review the best practices for swabbing, guide you through the registration process, and issue a digital result."

The experts at Total Testing Solutions have been offering a range of innovative testing solutions over the past two years to provide access to easy and accurate COVID-19 testing, and this new option is another step in that direction.

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, created TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses when shutdown restrictions threatened layoffs at their Otolaryngology (ENT) practices. They have since established three vaccination sites at Los Angeles Metro Stations, and quickly developed LINK, a technology in which companies can easily track test results and vaccination records for employees and guests. LINK is providing a solution that enables businesses, events, hotels, and the travel industry to stay on top of testing and adapt to safety measures and regulations. LINK is currently being used by large SoCal based organizations and has helped professional sports arenas and teams such as the Los Angeles Football Club and the San Jose Sharks get fans returning to events safely. It can also be used for small businesses to track vaccination safely without exposing employee personal health information.

