EverTrue Acquires Solas Group to Revolutionize Fundraising Analytics and Actionable Data Insights

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --EverTrue, the leading advancement software platform, today announced the acquisition of The Solas Group, a pioneer in predictive modeling and analytics for the education sector.

The integration of The Solas Group's data insights into the EverTrue platform will deliver embedded analytics and benchmarking to fundraising teams. Customers will be empowered to identify top donors, engage untouched prospects, populate portfolios by giving indicators, and measure overall staff efficacy.

Streamlining workflows alongside this data will enable faster, more impactful decisions, increasing bottom-line fundraising ROI.

"Years ago, nonprofits struggled to find data, but today they have more information than they can analyze and prioritize," said Erin Moran, co-founder of The Solas Group. "Through our acquisition, EverTrue can enhance its legendary fundraising intelligence platform with the user-friendly, on-demand tools for which Solas is known. Add to these the extraordinary engagement functionality of ThankView and you have an entirely unique solution representing the future of fundraising technology."

In October of 2021, EverTrue announced its merger with ThankView, the largest personalized video platform for nonprofits. With the addition of The Solas Group, the combined company will leverage cutting-edge data consolidation, visualization, and communication software to enable fundraising teams to personally engage thousands more supporters.

"We are creating an end-to-end solution for fundraisers to harvest critical information, contextualize it, and act on it in a way that truly moves the needle for creating a healthy donor pipeline," said Brent Grinna, founder and CEO of EverTrue. "Our focus is on creating a solution that is rooted in scaling authentic donor engagement across the entire giving pyramid."

According to Giving USA, over the last decade, charitable giving in the United States has grown by about 30%. In that same time, the availability of data has grown by an estimated 200%. This trajectory will only continue, ultimately requiring development teams to pivot from tabular monthly reporting to on-demand, interactive analytics.

By enhancing its deep data insights and pairing them with robust marketing automation, EverTrue is remedying this gap and enabling gift officers to impactfully grow their portfolios. With the addition of The Solas Group, EverTrue continues to build the category-leading company for advancement departments to amplify their fundraising results.

"I'm over-the-moon excited for Solas to become part of the EverTrue product -- especially the DXO program, which is one of the most successful innovations I've seen in advancement in the last 20 years," said Ben Storck - Assistant Vice President, Advancement Services at University of Nebraska Foundation

EverTrue's software and data empower higher ed and independent school advancement teams to create personalized experiences for donors. Hundreds of teams use EverTrue's network of social and demographic data sources and modern, mobile-first software to reach more donors and increase fundraising. In October 2021, EverTrue merged with ThankView to form the leading donor engagement platform. ThankView is the most popular personalized video solution for education and nonprofit organizations, enabling them to steward and engage donors with 1:1 and 1:many videos. The joint company is backed by Rubicon Technology Partners and serves more than 2,000 nonprofit customers. Visit http://www.evertrue.com and http://www.thankview.com for more information.

The Solas Group offers sophisticated data engineering, predictive modeling, and analytics designed to help fundraising teams raise more money. Their partners have more than 75 years of experience in every practical aspect of fundraising operations. They have been selected as a Tableau Software Alliance Partner and recognized by the industry for their ability to deliver tools advancement teams can use for years to come. Visit http://www.thesolasgroup.com for more information.

