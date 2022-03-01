Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, becomes member of the American Dream Employment Network

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Mar. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and a provider of Social Security Disability Insurance representation services to disabled individuals, announced today that it is now a member of the American Dream Employment Network (ADEN). ADEN is a national administrative Employment Network providing employment services to individuals receiving Social Security Administration (SSA) disability benefits under the Ticket to Work program.

The Social Security Administration's Ticket to Work is a free and voluntary program available to people ages 18-64 who have a disability and receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. For individuals receiving SSA disability benefits, the return to gainful employment can be complicated and challenging. SSA recognizes the challenges that beneficiaries face in returning to work and, as a result, can offer support to individuals who have the goal of achieving financial self-sufficiency through its Ticket to Work program.

Brown & Brown Absence will coordinate and offer services to help disabled individuals find and maintain employment. These services include benefits and work incentives, advisement, career counseling, resume guidance, job placement and ongoing support services necessary for an individual to achieve a work goal. The services are offered to individuals throughout the United States. With more than 30 years of experience assisting hundreds of thousands of disabled claimants on their journey of securing essential disability benefits and achieving financial stability, this is a natural extension of the firm's offerings and an additional means to provide value to beneficiaries.

Michael Shunney, chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, remarks, "Our firm has been committed to the needs of disabled individuals and providing essential advocacy services for over three decades." He continues, "When someone has been out of work due to a disabling condition, the process of returning to work may feel overwhelming. We are delighted to be extending our services to continue to support them in this endeavor."

Individuals receiving Social Security Disability, are between the ages of 18-64, and are looking for employment, should visit http://www.AmericanDreamEN.org or http://www.bbabsence.com/return-to-work for more information.

About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit https://www.bbabsence.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 12,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit https://www.bbinsurance.com.

About American Dream Employment Network (ADEN)

ADEN is a division of National Disability Institute whose mission is to provide a better economic future for Americans with disabilities. ADEN is interested in providing services that lead to the long-term financial stability of job seekers receiving disability benefits. ADEN Members offer the following core services: career counseling, Social Security Work Incentives advisement, job search supports, connection to employers, money management resources and long-term support on the job. ADEN also recognizes the importance of engaging employers in a meaningful way and is focused on building a network of Employer Partners who are interested in diversifying their workforce by hiring qualified candidates with a disability. Employers are invited to email info@americandreamEN.org for more information.

