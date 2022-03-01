CTE Global President and CEO, Alex Shifman, receives 2022 TOBI Award

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, Growth Energy presents TOBI awards to members who exhibit innovation, fortitude, perseverance, and leadership within the biofuels industry. On February 11, 2022 at ELC, Shifman was one of seven Growth Energy members receiving TOBI awards in the categories of Get Biofuel, Public Affairs, Technical, Advocacy, Market Development, Global Market Development, and Membership.

In their recognition of Shifman, Growth Energy stated, "Our membership is the lifeblood of our organization, and our association continues to grow because of many individuals who put their heart into the success of our industry. [Shifman] does just that...You'll find him in the halls of Capitol Hill in Washington DC, hosting other members at Growth Energy events, sponsoring our major conferences, and asking others to join him in aggressively supporting initiatives that move our industry forward."

About Growth Energy

Growth Energy is the nation's leading biofuel trade association, representing producers and supporters of ethanol who are working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America's economy, and improve the environment for future generations. Growth Energy's membership base represents nearly half of all American ethanol plants along with many of the largest and most prominent fuel retailers in the country and the industry's top associate members whose businesses support the ethanol industry.

A member of the trade association since 2012, Shifman stated, "I take a great deal of pride in the work we do through Growth Energy. The association's goals of cutting energy costs, reducing U.S. reliance on foreign oil, driving demand for sustainable biofuels, and keeping our air cleaner for future generations align perfectly with our mission and vision at CTE Global."

About CTE Global

For more than 30 years, CTE Global has been providing enzyme products that are vital to the production of ethanol. With a staff that has extensive experience in the ethanol industry, CTE Global is recognized by enzyme users throughout the world for quality enzymatic formulations, responsive technological support, enhanced yeast performance, and competitive prices. Committed to the belief that ethanol is essential in securing America's infrastructure and energy independence, CTE Global's mission is to stay at the forefront of advances in biofuel science and to help producers do the same.

Media Contact

