John Brooks Recovery Center continues to expand services and hours to address urgent need for evidence-based care

The nation's drug-related overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen. Driven by illicit fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine and cocaine, there is an urgent need, according to the American Medical Association, to access evidence-based care for substance use disorders, pain and harm reduction measures.

The numbers say it all – more than 96,000 people died of drug overdoses during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's an increase of almost 30 percent in just one year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's also the largest single-year increase in drug overdose deaths ever reported in the United States. John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) sees this firsthand as it continues to expand its services and hours to address the growing need for recovery services.

JBRC provides a full array of treatment services for individuals suffering from substance use disorders, including alcohol, cocaine, amphetamine and opioid use disorders. To continue to address spiraling trends, JBRC has expanded its Outpatient Services at 660 Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville and 1931 Bacharach Boulevard in Atlantic City. All admissions take place in Pleasantville – Monday through Friday from 6am to 5pm and Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. Intake appointments can now be scheduled by calling 609-345-2020, ext. 6182, 6180 or 6179. Through JBRC's Expanded Hours Program services are available Monday through Saturday 6am to 12pm and 5pm to 11pm.

"JBRC is committed to saving lives, spreading awareness and being a one-stop recovery provider and resource," said Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC. "Our goal is to provide a full continuum of care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstance or socio-economic background. If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, please don't hesitate to call us today."

The mission of JBRC is to provide the highest quality, evidence-based treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstance or socio-economic background. JBRC offers the following outpatient programs: Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Traditional Outpatient Program (OP), Opioid Treatment Program (OTP), Primary Health Care (PHC), Gambling Treatment Program and Recovery Community Center (RCC). "We are pleased to be the only recovery center in the area that addresses the whole person," Santillo added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, please call JBRC today. For Residential Programs – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, please call 609-345-0110. For Outpatient Programs – Opioid Treatment Program, Intensive Outpatient Program or Standard Outpatient Program, please call 609-345-2020, extension 6182, 6180 or 6179.

About John Brooks Recovery Center

Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include: Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.

About All Roads Recovery Community Center

All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.

