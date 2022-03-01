Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women's cycling team

WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since this year, Trespa International B.V. is the proud sponsor of the Plantur-PURA women's cycling team. What used to be an occasional team has this year been granted the official status of a Women's cycling team. Trespa International B.V. will actively commit itself as a sponsor to support the ambitions of this team.
Trespa International B.V., a global player and innovator in surface technology, believes that continuous commitment to performance produces the best results. By supporting this multi-national team, it endorses these ambitions. The signed contract has a term of one year, but an extension is certainly not ruled out.
"I'm extremely pleased with this collaboration. With several first-class riders in the team, we're looking forward to great performances. With wild cards for Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race, we and our customers will certainly be there to support the team," says Ed van Heesch – Commercial VP of Trespa International B.V.
About Pura® NFC and Trespa International B.V.
Pura® NFC is produced by the Netherlands-based Trespa International B.V. - internationally recognised as a leading developer of high-quality components for cladding and decorative façades. Since 1960, it has been working closely with architects, distributors and end users worldwide. Trespa International B.V. believes in product innovation, using first-class production technologies to create smart solutions.
SOURCE Trespa International B.V.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.