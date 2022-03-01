PROREIT ANNOUNCES DATE FOR RELEASE OF 2021 FISCAL YEAR AND 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") PRV will release its 2021 fiscal year and 2021 fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after markets close. A conference call hosted by PROREIT's management team will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to dial in to the call, which will include a question period. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call via the live audio webcast in listen-only mode.
PROREIT's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the 2021 fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2021 will be made available on PROREIT's website at proreit.com in the Investors section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.
2021 Fiscal Year and 2021 Q4 Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM (Eastern Time)
Dial-in numbers: 888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650 or 514-225-6995 (conference: 85151159)
Live audio webcast:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523596&tp_key=8e9ff5e39a
Conference Recording Playback
Access telephone numbers: 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677
Access code: 151159 #
The audio replay will be available until March 31, 2022.
About PROREIT
PROREIT PRV is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.
For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.
SOURCE PROREIT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.