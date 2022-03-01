The Future of Car Buying has Arrived in Newfoundland: Buy and Sell Pre-Owned Vehicles Entirely Online with Clutch

Clutch expands to Newfoundland market in goal to service 90% of Canadians by the end of 2023

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Clutch, Canada's first and largest online car retailer, continues its national expansion by bringing its best-in-class automotive ecommerce experience to Newfoundland. This expansion allows Canadians living in the province to seamlessly buy and sell quality pre-owned vehicles entirely online.

By visiting Clutch.ca , customers in Newfoundland can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access a fully-digital purchasing experience that includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money-back guarantee upon delivery. Clutch will deliver or pick up any car within 30km of St. John's. Customers outside of this radius have the option to drop off or pick up their car at a set location. The company plans to expand this distance over the coming months.

A survey recently conducted by Clutch revealed that more than three quarters (78 per cent) of respondents from Atlantic Canada want to spend less time visiting dealerships, while 71 per cent agree they would prefer not to negotiate with commissioned salespeople. Clutch provides customers with a seamless and convenient purchasing experience, which saves valuable time that would otherwise be spent visiting dealerships, haggling with salespeople, or combing through classifieds.

"With Clutch, customers aren't being sold a car by a pushy salesperson, they're purchasing a vehicle that best suits their needs based on the detailed vehicle information provided on our website," says Mathiew Lobraico, General Manager of Clutch Atlantic Canada. "We've modernized the car-buying experience and are thrilled to be giving Newfoundlanders access to a more convenient and trustworthy way of purchasing a car."

Knowing that price and reliability are the top priorities for Canadian buyers, Clutch offers high-quality certified vehicles at competitive prices. Each car goes through a rigorous 210-point inspection to ensure reliability. By removing the overhead costs that come with the traditional dealership model, such as the showrooms and salespeople, Clutch can price their cars competitively.

Clutch also serves Canadians living in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. For more information on buying and selling pre-owned vehicles online, visit clutch.ca . Read more on our blog here .

