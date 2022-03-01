Top Oil & Gas Exploration Company in Vietnam Selects Redline Communications' Virtual Fiber Solution

Redline's award winning RDL-3000 Virtual Fiber® solution will be deployed to connect nine remote oil and gas exploration and production fields in the South China Sea
TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- – Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") RDL, a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that Thien Phuc Equipment Material Company Limited has selected Redline's Virtual Fiber® solution to support operations for a leading oil and gas exploration enterprise located in Vietnam.
Redline's award-winning RDL-3000 solution will be deployed to deliver high-capacity, high-speed, long-range wireless connectivity to nine remote exploration and production fields operating in the South China Sea.
"Redline's RDL-3000 provides the highly-ruggedized, low-latency and high-capacity data infrastructure solution that this enterprise requires for its dynamic operations in the South China Sea," comments Richard Yoon, CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline is proud to provide powerful and comprehensive connectivity solutions that allow enterprises to safely and reliably operate in some of the most isolated and challenging locations."
"For this particular leader in the execution of oil and gas projects in Vietnam, it was imperative for us to source a partner for this project that would provide reliable, high-performing wireless connectivity solutions with products designed for usage in isolated locations," states Mr. Nguyen Huu Cuong, Director of Thien Phuc Equipment Material Company Limited. "We found that Redline easily met these requirements via its RDL-3000 solution that provides secure, reliable, high-speed connectivity in challenging environments, backed by the team's expertise working in the oil and gas industry."
About Redline Communications
Redline Communications RDL designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.
SOURCE Redline Communications
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.