Think Research Subsidiary Clinic 360 Partners with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to Increase Gastric Sleeve Patients

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation THNK ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Clinic 360 Inc. ("Clinic 360") has entered into a patient-sharing arrangement with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to better meet the needs of its gastric sleeve patients.

Clinic 360, already a Canadian leader in bariatric surgeries, will expand with a new office in Brampton, Ontario. Peel Weight Loss Clinic has entered into a patient-sharing agreement with Clinic 360, under which it will transfer existing and future patients to Clinic 360. Surgeon and Peel Weight Loss Clinic owner Dr. Pavi Kundhal will join the team of 360 Sleeve bariatric surgeons at Clinic 360 and perform surgeries, manage patient consultations and after-surgery care.

Sachin Aggarwal, Think Research CEO said, "This partnership further cements Clinic 360 as a Canadian leader for important gastric sleeve weight loss surgery in Ontario. We are excited for the surgical team and staff to support more patients in their weight loss journey through gastric sleeve surgery. This comes at a critical time with significant backlogs in the Canadian public healthcare system leading to high demand for the services offered by Clinic 360."

Think acquired Toronto-based Clinic 360 in 2021 and it is a key brand in the Company's consumer health portfolio. Clinic 360 provides bariatric and elective surgery and operates two world class surgical suites.

"I have long had an outstanding working relationship with the staff and surgeons at Clinic 360, and this new partnership builds on that while ensuring our patients receive the best possible care and continue to live a healthy life through weight loss," said Dr. Pavi Kundhal.

The patient-sharing arrangement between Peel Weight Loss Clinic and Clinic 360 is expected to increase bariatric patient volumes at Clinic 360 by up to 25%, over Clinic 360's 2021 patient volumes.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

