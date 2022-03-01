Distinguished Attorney Kevin F. Berry Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, has appointed Kevin F. Berry as Senior Counsel in the Litigation Group. Mr. Berry brings more than 30 years of litigation experience; he has tried more than 200 cases to verdict in courts across America. Mr. Berry also has significant expertise in Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR) in national and international tribunals, including before the International Centre for Dispute Resolution. Additionally, Marjorie Ellen Gallagher has joined RCCB as an Associate in the Private Client Services Group.

Mr. Berry is an accomplished trial attorney and is a member of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation only society of 3,500 of the best trial lawyers, or less than one-half of one percent of all lawyers in the United States. His practice focuses on the representation of corporate entities and individuals in financial disputes in the banking, insurance, reinsurance and real estate industries. He has handled corporate governance disputes, special committee investigations and recommendations and has extensive experience in turnaround and workout work for troubled companies.

Mr. Berry's significant trial and ADR work is invaluable to his clients who depend on him to evaluate and solve for risk outside of the courtroom. Mr. Berry graduated, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University.

"We are thrilled to welcome an attorney of Kevin's caliber to our growing Litigation Practice Group," said Barry L. Cohen, Partner at RCCB. "His knowledge and experience will help us provide an even greater level of service to our clients as they are faced with complex litigation matters. Kevin brings both his extensive background as a trial lawyer, as well as core leadership and management skills that will provide additional value to our firm and clients."

Prior to joining RCCB, Mr. Berry spent time at White and Williams LLP, Duane Morris and Cozen O'Connor where he served as the National Chair, Commercial Litigation Practice Group. He also served in several additional management roles over the course of his career. Mr. Berry has been recognized as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer on five different occasions, and he has consistently maintained a Martindale & Hubbell AV rating for over 30 years.

"I am eager to bring my experience to RCCB," said Mr. Berry. "I am thoroughly impressed by the breadth of the RCCB litigation practice as well as their larger corporate practice. Having the ability to offer other services presents a great opportunity to grow the business, and to be able to offer my perspective to other attorneys in the practice helps strengthen the level of counsel we provide our clients."

Beyond the courtroom, Mr. Berry serves as the Vice Chair of The Burn Foundation, a local charity that raises funds for burn prevention, burn treatment and burn recovery. Through his passionate support and leadership, the organization has raised $37 million since he has joined the board in 1989.

Marjorie Ellen Gallagher has also joined RCCB as an Associate in the Private Client Services Practice Group. Prior to joining RCCB, Marjorie specialized in advising high-net worth individuals and families on estate and tax planning at estate planning boutiques located both locally and in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marjorie Ellen Gallagher to the Private Client Services Group at RCCB," said Dirk M. Simpson, Partner at RCCB. "Marjorie enhances our growing practice group with her experience and specialization in the field of trusts and estates."

Marjorie received her Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2015, where she was a Student Editor of the Florida Tax Review. She graduated from Temple University Beasley School of Law receiving her Juris Doctor in May 2014, where she was a Dean's List student and the Research Editor for the Temple International and Comparative Law Journal. Marjorie received her Bachelor of Arts in Classics, with a Minor in Asian and Middle Eastern Studies in May 2010 from Northwestern University.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and business people. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Broadpath, Inc., +1 6093066418, kjurrens@broadpathpr.com

SOURCE Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld